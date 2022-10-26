‘Hidden gem of Northamptonshire’: Meet one of the county’s World Cuisine of the Year winners

The owners of Alacati Grill are absolutely “over the moon and ecstatic” to have taken the top spot alongside Mewar Haveli, an Indian restaurant in Northampton.

One of the winners of the ‘World Cuisine of the Year’ award at the county’s recent Weetabix Food and Drinks Awards has described themselves as a “hidden gem of Northamptonshire”.

Alacati Grill, in Daventry High Street, was founded just two years ago, but co-owners Pammy and Ata Raydemir have five years of experience in Turkish and Mediterranean food and drink – having previously owned another restaurant for three years prior to the grill’s opening.

The couple, from Duston, are absolutely “over the moon and ecstatic” to have taken the top spot alongside Mewar Haveli, an Indian restaurant in Northampton.

The co-owners of Alacati Grill, Ata (left) and Pammy Raydemir (right).

Pammy said: “We have people come and visit us from all over the place, including those who stop by while travelling as we’re near the motorway,

“Since winning the award we now have more customers who travel the distance to try what we have on offer, and we cannot thank the awards organisers enough.”

Food at Alacati Grill is freshly made with local produce, and the owners want to shout about their scallops, king prawns and seafood platter in particular – as well as the fact their meat is the “best quality”.

The restaurant is almost fully booked for the foreseeable future, and the team will be opening on Christmas Day for the first time due to the demand from customers.

Advertisement

The pair has been amazed by the response from customers since they opened their doors in November 2020, as people were eager to visit restaurants post-pandemic – and were very complimentary about Alacati Grill’s decor.

Inspired by Turkey – with co-owner Ata being Turkish himself – customers have praised the restaurant for making them feel as if they are in the country.

Customers can see into the kitchen as their food is being prepared, and “a lot of hard work has gone into renovating the building and investing in the best equipment”.

Pammy said: “We have tried to make the restaurant a place people want to come and be part of the community – and we always try to give back.”

Advertisement

They have hosted charity auctions, donated to food banks, and make customers feel special when they visit – particularly on birthdays when they play an authentic Turkish celebratory song, and everyone gets involved.

“People leave positive reviews and have clearly given them good thought,” said Pammy. “It’s fantastic people feel so comfortable here.”

At the start of next year, the couple has plans to open a new pub in Daventry – alongside their current business – which will offer different food to Alacati Grill, and events such as jazz and open mic nights.

Advertisement

The success of Alacati Grill has enabled them to branch out into a new sector, and winning ‘World Cuisine of the Year’ at this year’s Weetabix Northamptonshire Food and Drink Awards will certainly help.