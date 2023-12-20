End of an era for a Daventry popular store as high street chain pulls the plug on town centre retail unit
A major high street store closed its doors in Daventry town centre at the start of the month.
The property has been available for lease online for a few months now.
The shoe retail company Clarks confirmed that the shop, which used to be located in Unit 4 on Foundry Walk in Daventry, has closed down.
A Clarks spokesperson said: “Clarks confirms its Daventry store closed at the beginning of December 2023.”
The retail unit in Daventry town centre has been up for lease online for more than four months, but representatives from Clarks refused to comment on the fate of the store when approached by this newspaper.
The high street retail property is being advertised by Birmingham-based estate agents for £1,667 per month. More details about the unit formerly rented by Clarks are available on Rightmove.
Founded in 1825, the popular footwear chain operated across more than 1,400 stores and franchises internationally at its peak.
Clarks, which has around 300 sites in the UK now, announced that it is shutting down several branches nationwide. The chain has already closed several shops this year, with more to come.