News you can trust since 1869
Register
BREAKING

End of an era for a Daventry popular store as high street chain pulls the plug on town centre retail unit

The Daventry town centre retail unit has been available for lease online for months
Catalina Constantin
By Catalina Constantin
Published 20th Dec 2023, 13:51 GMT
Updated 20th Dec 2023, 13:51 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A major high street store closed its doors in Daventry town centre at the start of the month.

The property has been available for lease online for a few months now.

The shoe retail company Clarks confirmed that the shop, which used to be located in Unit 4 on Foundry Walk in Daventry, has closed down.

Most Popular
The shoe retail company Clarks' shop, which used to be located in Unit 4 on Foundry Walk in Daventry, has closed down. As shown on Rightmove, the retail unit has been available for lease online for months.The shoe retail company Clarks' shop, which used to be located in Unit 4 on Foundry Walk in Daventry, has closed down. As shown on Rightmove, the retail unit has been available for lease online for months.
The shoe retail company Clarks' shop, which used to be located in Unit 4 on Foundry Walk in Daventry, has closed down. As shown on Rightmove, the retail unit has been available for lease online for months.

A Clarks spokesperson said: “Clarks confirms its Daventry store closed at the beginning of December 2023.”

The retail unit in Daventry town centre has been up for lease online for more than four months, but representatives from Clarks refused to comment on the fate of the store when approached by this newspaper.

The high street retail property is being advertised by Birmingham-based estate agents for £1,667 per month. More details about the unit formerly rented by Clarks are available on Rightmove.

Founded in 1825, the popular footwear chain operated across more than 1,400 stores and franchises internationally at its peak.

Clarks, which has around 300 sites in the UK now, announced that it is shutting down several branches nationwide. The chain has already closed several shops this year, with more to come.

The Clarks spokesperson said: “We would like to thank our loyal customers who have shopped with us at our Daventry store, and we will be delighted to continue to serve them with our full range of products online and at our nearby Clarks stores in Rugby, Banbury and Northampton.”

Related topics:DaventryBirminghamRightmoveRugbyBanburyNorthampton