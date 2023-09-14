Foundry Walk pictured this Summer.

Two retail units in Daventry town centre have gone up for lease online.

The property on Foundry Walk has been put up for lease for £1,667 per month by estate agents from Creative Retail, based in Birmingham.

Bowen Square is run by LCP Properties.

Details about the property rented by Clintons are available upon request from Savills, a real estate company based in London.

Employees from both Clarks and Clintons have commented on local social media pages that neither chain is closing, however, this has not been confirmed by the companies, despite the Daventry Express asking head office.