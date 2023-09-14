News you can trust since 1869
Two Daventry town centre retail units are currently available for lease online

Employees from both Clarks and Clintons have commented on local social media pages that neither chain is closing
Catalina Constantin
By Catalina Constantin
Published 14th Sep 2023, 14:58 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Sep 2023, 14:58 BST
Foundry Walk pictured this Summer.Foundry Walk pictured this Summer.
Two retail units in Daventry town centre have gone up for lease online.

Unit 4, on Foundry Walk, rented by the shoe retail company Clarks, and Unit 8, in Bowen Square, occupied by Clintons, are currently available for long-term leases on Rightmove.

The property on Foundry Walk has been put up for lease for £1,667 per month by estate agents from Creative Retail, based in Birmingham.

Bowen Square is run by LCP Properties.Bowen Square is run by LCP Properties.
Details about the property rented by Clintons are available upon request from Savills, a real estate company based in London.

Employees from both Clarks and Clintons have commented on local social media pages that neither chain is closing, however, this has not been confirmed by the companies, despite the Daventry Express asking head office.

The landlord and asset managers of both properties have been contacted for comment.

