Crick Scarecrow Festival makes a return as weird and wonderful creations begin to pop up

There will be plenty of weird and wonderful characters in Crick.

Dozens of scarecrows have been entered into the competition, which runs alongside the popular music festival this weekend.

Angela Stock, who is one of the organisers, said: “Crick’s annual scarecrow and music festival could not be thwarted by the Covid delay - despite having to postpone from July, the festival is on.

"This weekend, villagers will be displaying over 50 scarecrows around the village, hoping to win votes and scoop the ‘Best Scarecrow’ prize."

See who you can spot in Crick at the weekend.

There will be a whole host of attractions at Bury Dyke and The Marsh.

Angela added: "These include our usual two days of free music, displays and taster sessions at the SWEAT fitness arena, inflatables and children’s rides, bars, barbecue and food vendors and more than 25 stalls."

There will also be Punch and Judy shows, the ‘Problem Parrots’ display and performances by Lutterworth Town Band in St Margaret’s Church.

There will be extra hygiene hand gel stations around the site and the picnic space around the music arena has been extended to encourage distancing.

"We all want a safe and enjoyable event," said Angela.

Programmes and raffle tickets are available now at Crick Post Office and will be on sale at the school car park and around the village over the festival weekend. The programme includes the scarecrow trail map.

Stalls will be set up from 9am Saturday morning and music starts at 12.30pm on the Saturday, 1pm on Sunday.

Find out more on Facebook pages 'Crick Scarecrow Festival' and 'Crick Music Festival'.