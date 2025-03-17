This couple pride themselves on offering a “quiet and peaceful” stay at their bed and breakfast in the scenic Northamptonshire countryside, which they have run for more than four years.

The Old Vicarage, located in The Avenue, Flore, offers modern accommodation in a historic space – with Grade II listed buildings with origins as far back as the 17th century.

The extensive gardens have many wild patches where nature has taken over, and guests are often greeted by rescue dogs Elsa and Frank and cat Sophie in the courtyard.

The dining room is where breakfast is served and also acts as a conference room. All rooms face the courtyard, which is a shared space and features seating and a fire pit.

Patricia and Gerry Purcell bought the house back in February 2020 and opened the bed and breakfast six months later.

“It is something we had always wanted to do,” said Patricia.”We hadn’t been married very long but our dream was to buy a big house and set up a business. We were looking up and down the country during our three-year engagement.”

The pair put in an unsuccessful offer at The Old Vicarage a year prior to their second attempt, which saw their dream become a reality.

Patricia and Gerry first met when he previously let out rooms to medical professionals working at Northampton General Hospital. Patricia was one of those and they soon fell in love.

When asked to describe the experience at The Old Vicarage, Patricia said: “We offer a really quiet and peaceful countryside stay. We have six en-suite bedrooms and a kitchen for every two rooms.”

Guests can choose to cater for themselves or frequent the local pub – as well as enjoying the “beautiful gardens” and personable experience offered by Patricia and Gerry.

They find it fascinating to see the variety of guests who pay them a visit, particularly the span of occupations, and they have enjoyed getting to know their regulars who stay for Silverstone each year.

The couple are most proud of the atmosphere they have created and have an exciting development in the works – a cafe which they hope to open in June or July.

Their offering, including drinks, homemade snacks and soups, will be available for the community to enjoy from later in 2025.

For more information on The Old Vicarage in Flore, visit the business’ website here.