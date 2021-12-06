Big-hearted businesses and volunteers make Christmas extra special for guests at Daventry Town's seasonal lunch

Friends enjoy the Christmas fun at Daventry Town FC.

Cummins, B&M and sponsors Rollasons provided food and volunteers to give visitors a day to remember.

All the food was donated, and collected by junior teams and it was then served by volunteers who made sure each and every special guest was looked after.

The waiting staff provided the entertainment by singing Christmas carols before the guests enjoyed a game of bingo.

Getting in the festive spirit.

Club Chairman Derren Midson praised everyone for their efforts.

He said: "Some of our guests hadn’t seen each other for two years so there was joyous emotion amongst so many, everyone left with smiles and full bellies which made the day all the more worthwhile.

"Most of our guests have invited themselves back for next year already!"