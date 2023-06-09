8 must-visit vintage shops across Northampton and beyond to secure your bargain pre-loved items

Whether it is preloved furniture, clothing or unique items you are looking to shop, we are spoiled for choice for vintage shops in and around Northampton.
From emporiums at the heart of the town centre, to quaint and long-established shops tucked away in the residential areas, you may not have heard of all eight on this list.
Here are the must-visit vintage shops to secure your bargain pre-loved items…
These vintage emporiums and shops are well worth a visit. Photo: National World
2. Vintage Guru – Town Centre
Vintage Guru, at the heart of Northampton town centre in St Giles’ Street, is an eclectic emporium of vintage and new gifts, homeware, clothes, accessories and a huge collection of vinyl records. Many unique brands are housed under one roof at Vintage Guru, making it well worth the visit. Photo: Vintage Guru
3. Vintage Retreat – Town Centre
With more than 5,000 square feet of space for the vintage emporium, tea room and events hall, you can find Vintage Retreat in Lower Harding Street in the town centre. As the biggest vintage emporium in the county, you are guaranteed to find something you want to take home – as well as making the most of the tea rooms during your visit. Photo: Vintage Retreat
4. Click Antiques & Vintage – Kingsley
Located in Moore Street, Kingsley, Click prides itself as being a premier antique and vintage emporium. The family-run business is passionate about offering their items at an affordable price, making the antique and vintage world accessible to everyone. The store has even appeared on the television. Photo: Click Antiques & Vintage