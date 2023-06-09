News you can trust since 1869
Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Man, 23 dies after being mauled by shark at Egypt holiday resort
Teenager who collapsed in playground died of natural causes
Heat-health alert extended as hot weather expected to last days
Labour shadow minister Bambos Charalambous suspended
Three people hospitalised after boy, 16 arrested at private school
Boy, 15, airlifted to hospital after stabbing near funfair

8 must-visit vintage shops across Northampton and beyond to secure your bargain pre-loved items

These vintage emporiums and shops are well worth a visit
Katie Wheatley
By Katie Wheatley
Published 9th Jun 2023, 13:15 BST

Whether it is preloved furniture, clothing or unique items you are looking to shop, we are spoiled for choice for vintage shops in and around Northampton.

From emporiums at the heart of the town centre, to quaint and long-established shops tucked away in the residential areas, you may not have heard of all eight on this list.

Here are the must-visit vintage shops to secure your bargain pre-loved items…

These vintage emporiums and shops are well worth a visit.

1. 8 must-visit vintage shops to secure your bargain pre-loved items...

These vintage emporiums and shops are well worth a visit. Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Vintage Guru, at the heart of Northampton town centre in St Giles’ Street, is an eclectic emporium of vintage and new gifts, homeware, clothes, accessories and a huge collection of vinyl records. Many unique brands are housed under one roof at Vintage Guru, making it well worth the visit.

2. Vintage Guru – Town Centre

Vintage Guru, at the heart of Northampton town centre in St Giles’ Street, is an eclectic emporium of vintage and new gifts, homeware, clothes, accessories and a huge collection of vinyl records. Many unique brands are housed under one roof at Vintage Guru, making it well worth the visit. Photo: Vintage Guru

Photo Sales
With more than 5,000 square feet of space for the vintage emporium, tea room and events hall, you can find Vintage Retreat in Lower Harding Street in the town centre. As the biggest vintage emporium in the county, you are guaranteed to find something you want to take home – as well as making the most of the tea rooms during your visit.

3. Vintage Retreat – Town Centre

With more than 5,000 square feet of space for the vintage emporium, tea room and events hall, you can find Vintage Retreat in Lower Harding Street in the town centre. As the biggest vintage emporium in the county, you are guaranteed to find something you want to take home – as well as making the most of the tea rooms during your visit. Photo: Vintage Retreat

Photo Sales
Located in Moore Street, Kingsley, Click prides itself as being a premier antique and vintage emporium. The family-run business is passionate about offering their items at an affordable price, making the antique and vintage world accessible to everyone. The store has even appeared on the television.

4. Click Antiques & Vintage – Kingsley

Located in Moore Street, Kingsley, Click prides itself as being a premier antique and vintage emporium. The family-run business is passionate about offering their items at an affordable price, making the antique and vintage world accessible to everyone. The store has even appeared on the television. Photo: Click Antiques & Vintage

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:Northampton