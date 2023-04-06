News you can trust since 1869
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago Your smart watch can reveal signs of heart failure, study says
45 minutes ago Grandmother dies after tummy tuck and bum lift surgery in Turkey
1 hour ago Time confirmed for UK Emergency Alert test
1 hour ago Ikea Easter bank holiday opening times including Good Friday
2 hours ago All the major financial changes happening in April - full list
2 hours ago Most expensive place to buy a seaside home in Britain revealed

10 independent businesses you can find at Northamptonshire’s best kept shopping secret

There’s something for everyone at Weedon Depot, so what are you waiting for?

Katie Wheatley
By Katie Wheatley
Published 6th Apr 2023, 09:38 BST
Updated 6th Apr 2023, 09:38 BST

Have you heard of the Weedon Royal Ordnance Depot, which is now the hub for an array of independent Northamptonshire businesses?

Well, now is your time to find out.

The county’s best kept shopping secret is made up of an impressive collection of Grade II listed ordnance buildings from the 1800s.

Though this was once a place to store ammunition, weapons and equipment for the use of the army, it is now a thriving destination for businesses to open up.

Let’s take a look at 10 of the independent businesses you can visit at Weedon Depot…

Though the Depot was once a place to store ammunition, weapons and equipment for the use of the army, it is now a thriving destination for businesses to open up.

1. 10 independent businesses you can find at Northamptonshire’s best kept shopping secret

Though the Depot was once a place to store ammunition, weapons and equipment for the use of the army, it is now a thriving destination for businesses to open up. Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Located in Building 6, The Cloud Space is an award-winning play cafe and family venue. Founded in December 2021, the business offers parent and child classes, workshops and events, including ukulele orchestra, baby massage and yoga, and choir.

2. The Cloud Space

Located in Building 6, The Cloud Space is an award-winning play cafe and family venue. Founded in December 2021, the business offers parent and child classes, workshops and events, including ukulele orchestra, baby massage and yoga, and choir. Photo: Darren Hasson Photo & Film

Photo Sales
The Reading Tree is a multi award-winning bookshop, located in Building 1. This innovative business has created a community of passionate book lovers across the county. They sell brand new books for just £2.50, which began as an online venture in the midst of the pandemic.

3. The Reading Tree

The Reading Tree is a multi award-winning bookshop, located in Building 1. This innovative business has created a community of passionate book lovers across the county. They sell brand new books for just £2.50, which began as an online venture in the midst of the pandemic. Photo: The Reading Tree

Photo Sales
Pose’s dance fitness studios first opened in 2018 and are located in Unit 5C. Founded by a former professional dancer, the business is proud to encourage movement for everyone. It began by offering ballet fitness classes before expanding, and is the only barre fitness studio in the county.

4. Pose Fitness Studios

Pose’s dance fitness studios first opened in 2018 and are located in Unit 5C. Founded by a former professional dancer, the business is proud to encourage movement for everyone. It began by offering ballet fitness classes before expanding, and is the only barre fitness studio in the county. Photo: Pose Fitness Studios

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
NorthamptonshireGrade II