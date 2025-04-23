Newnham National Garden Scheme Charity Open Gardens 4th May

Spring flowers in Newnham

Four gardens in Newnham will once again be welcoming visitors to their gardens from 11am until 5pm on Sunday 4th May.

In addition to the beautiful gardens there will be lunches and refreshments provided in the village hall, plant sales at each garden and a fused glass exhibition. Entry £6 for adults and free for children. Free parking available.

The NGS Open Garden Scheme raised over £3.5 million last year, the main beneficiaries being The Queen’s Nursing Institute, Marie Curie, MacMillan Cancer Support, Hospice UK, Carers Trust and Parkinson’s UK.

For more information visit their website NGS.org. Uk