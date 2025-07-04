Market Harborough Building Society to host Community Open Day on Thursday 10 July

Market Harborough Building Society is opening its doors to the community for a special Open Day on Thursday 10 July, from 10.00am to 3.00pm - and everyone’s welcome!

The Society is proud to continue offering a personal, face-to-face service and remains committed to the Market Harborough high street. This event is a perfect opportunity for both existing members and new visitors to meet the team and find out more. They can explore the benefits of saving with an organisation that puts its community first and hear about the impact it's having locally through its Thrive! Agenda - a promise to help its members, colleagues, and community flourish. Expect a relaxed, family-friendly atmosphere with free refreshments and colouring activities to keep the little ones entertained.

“We’re really looking forward to welcoming our members and neighbours into the branch.” Said Annie Cossar, Chief Customer Officer at Market Harborough Building Society. “We support individuals, businesses, clubs and charities everyday. Whether you're just starting your savings journey or seeking expert guidance, our team is here to help.”

From pioneering the Midlands’ first OneBanx kiosk to help bring cash access back to local high streets, to launching a prize draw that turns everyday saving into a chance to support local good causes, the Society is putting people at the heart of everything it does. And in honour of 250 years of Building Societies, it’s marking the milestone with a generous £250,000 donation to local charities. These initiatives are all part of a bigger mission: to champion financial wellbeing and deliver trusted, community-first service that makes a real difference.

Visitors are invited to come along, say hello, and discover how their local building society can support them - now and into the future.