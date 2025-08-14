Get pushing for fun at Ashby St Ledgers’ Charity Bale Push
The Bale Push is a great event to watch. Free on -site parking and free admission, you can also watch live music, get a drink at the bar or a bite to eat at the local food outlets.
For children, there will be a children’s race from 4 pm and traditional fairground rides, making the Bale Push a great way to end the first week back to school with friends and family.
This year the Bale Push is supporting our local Air Ambulance, Homestart Daventry and South Northants and Bradby Club.
We would love to see you from 4pm on Friday 5th September - having fun and supporting the vital work of our 3 main charities.
Registrations are open now but are limited.Register now on: forms.gle/vVfagDRjwkdbi6W38