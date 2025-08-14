Get pushing for fun at Ashby St Ledgers’ Charity Bale Push

Can you push that bale?

The second Ashby St Ledgers Bale Push is taking part on Friday 5th September. Last year the event raised £5,000 for local charities and the aim is to raise even more funds this year whilst providing fun entertainment, music, food and a bar in a beautiful setting. So what’s a bale push? Teams of 4 push a full size bale around an obstacle course against the clock in front of Ashby St Ledgers Manor House.

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Daventry Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Bale Push is a great event to watch. Free on -site parking and free admission, you can also watch live music, get a drink at the bar or a bite to eat at the local food outlets.

For children, there will be a children’s race from 4 pm and traditional fairground rides, making the Bale Push a great way to end the first week back to school with friends and family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year the Bale Push is supporting our local Air Ambulance, Homestart Daventry and South Northants and Bradby Club.

Who’d have thought pushing a straw bale could be so much fun!

We would love to see you from 4pm on Friday 5th September - having fun and supporting the vital work of our 3 main charities.

Registrations are open now but are limited.Register now on: forms.gle/vVfagDRjwkdbi6W38