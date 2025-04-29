Discover a perfect bank holiday escape at Holdenby House open gardens
Explore Our Stunning Gardens
Wander through the beautifully maintained gardens of the historic Holdenby House. Take in vibrant borders, peaceful paths, and unique planting schemes as you enjoy a gentle stroll surrounded by timeless beauty.
Falconry & Wildlife Menagerie
Be amazed by our exciting falconry displays, where majestic birds of prey take to the skies. Don’t miss our charming wildlife menagerie – a firm favourite with children and adults alike.
Relax in the Tearoom
After exploring, treat yourself to delicious homemade cakes, light lunches, and refreshing drinks in our welcoming tearoom.
Special Bank Holiday Monday Access
On Bank Holiday Monday, visitors will also be able to step inside the magnificent Holdenby House itself, a rare opportunity to explore one of Northamptonshire’s grandest stately homes.
Event Details:
Holdenby House, Northamptonshire
Sunday & Bank Holiday Monday
Gardens & Tearoom open 11am–4pm
House open on Monday only (12-3pm)
Bring your friends and family and make a day of it — history, nature, wildlife, and great food await you at Holdenby House.
For more details, visit: www.holdenby.com