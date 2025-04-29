Discover a perfect bank holiday escape at Holdenby House open gardens

Cream Tea

Looking for something memorable to do this Bank Holiday weekend? Step into history, nature, and delight at Holdenby House Open Gardens – the perfect countryside escape for families, couples, and garden lovers alike.

Explore Our Stunning Gardens

Wander through the beautifully maintained gardens of the historic Holdenby House. Take in vibrant borders, peaceful paths, and unique planting schemes as you enjoy a gentle stroll surrounded by timeless beauty.

Falconry & Wildlife Menagerie

The Boudoir

Be amazed by our exciting falconry displays, where majestic birds of prey take to the skies. Don’t miss our charming wildlife menagerie – a firm favourite with children and adults alike.

Relax in the Tearoom

After exploring, treat yourself to delicious homemade cakes, light lunches, and refreshing drinks in our welcoming tearoom.

Special Bank Holiday Monday Access

Flowers in Bloom

On Bank Holiday Monday, visitors will also be able to step inside the magnificent Holdenby House itself, a rare opportunity to explore one of Northamptonshire’s grandest stately homes.

Event Details:

Holdenby House, Northamptonshire

Sunday & Bank Holiday Monday

Holdenby House

Gardens & Tearoom open 11am–4pm

House open on Monday only (12-3pm)

Bring your friends and family and make a day of it — history, nature, wildlife, and great food await you at Holdenby House.

For more details, visit: www.holdenby.com