Charity gig at Chasers Bar
I’ve been receiving treatment at Northampton General Hospital since being diagnosed with Leukaemia in July 2021 & wanted to try & raise some money to donate to the Haematology & Emergency Assessment Departments.
With the help of Nic Clift I have arranged for 3 bands to play at Chasers Bar, Daventry on Saturday 5th October.
Gerry at Chasers has kindly allowed us to use the venue free of charge & Fraser James have donated towards cost of bands.
Doors open at 19.30 & will begin with The Sinictones from Bristol.
Following on will be Down N Out,local lads who have been making a name for themselves this year.
Finally,we have The Blunders from Wiltshire,a 3 piece band whose clever lyrics call the government to task.
Tickets available from Vital Saloon,Bowen Square,Chasers Bar or call 07734 144100
