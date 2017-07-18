Shakespearean midsummer at Canons Ashby

Audience members can go off with the fairies for an outdoor theatre show coming to Canons Ashby House.

The Pantaloons return to the stately home with their interpretation of William Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream on Saturday August 5.

Set in an enchanted forest on midsummer night, Puck and his musical fairy band tell a timeless comic tale of lovers, mechanicals, and magical mayhem.

With a cast of just five actor-musicians playing all the roles, audiences can expect plenty of quick-changes and larger-than-life characters.

This fast-paced production is packed with audience interaction, contemporary references, slapstick and original live music all nestled comfortably within Shakespeare’s beautiful verse.

Mark Hayward, who has toured with the company since the beginning, says “Our style is accessible for everyone: from small children who enjoy the interactive moments and live music to teenagers who discover a fun new way to approach their Shakespeare studies; from people who have never seen a Shakespeare production before to die-hard Bard fans who get all the inter-textual jokes.”

Tickets cost £15 for adults and £10 for children. It starts at 6pm. For more details visit www.thepantaloons.co.uk.