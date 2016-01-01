Sport

Adam Creaney gave Daventry Town the lead against Edware Town

FA Vase: Daventry cruise past Edgware to book their place in draw

Football
EARLY DAYS: Matty Taylor will not be getting carried away by Northampton's fine start to the season. Pictures: Sharon Lucey

Cobblers must be adaptable to reap success, warns level-headed Taylor

Football 3
BACK WITH A BANG: John-Joe O'Toole marked his return to the team with a Man of the Match performance. Pictures: Sharon Lucey

O’Toole and Smith are the pick of the bunch for Cobblers boss Page

Football 3

Northampton Town 4 Southend United 0 – match review, player ratings and highlights

Football 2

Northampton Saints 15 Wasps 20: Tom Vickers’ review and player ratings

More Sport 1

Brown blames Cobblers defeat on ‘poor’ refereeing decisions

Football 13

Pisi ‘gutted’ by Wasps defeat but honoured to be a Saints centurion

More Sport 1
PERFECT RESPONSE: Rob Page's side bounced back from back-to-back defeats in style. Picture: Sharon Lucey

Page over the moon after Cobblers bounce back in style

Football 7

Big boost for Northants as Duckett signs new deal

Sport
Ben Duckett has been nominated for two big awards (picture: Kirsty Edmonds)

Northants star Duckett could do prestigious awards double

Sport
Ben Duckett

Northants star Duckett gets England call for tour of Bangladesh

Sport 4
Northamptonshire v Leicestershire County Championship May 2016 Ben Sanderson

Sanderson revels in ‘amazing’ feeling after steering Northants to victory

Sport 4
Jim Mallinder was left frustrated as Saints were beaten (picture: Kirsty Edmonds)

Mallinder left to rue missed chances after Saints’ defeat to Wasps

More Sport 5

Trendy trampolines cause child injuries

News 4

UK’s greatest Olympic memories

Rio Olympics

Rio Olympic scammers trick victims out of £300,000

News 2
Colin Jackson with pupils from Abbey Academy.

Daventry’s school sports stars meet national heroes

News