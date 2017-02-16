Laugh out loud at Weedon

Four comedians have been lined up to appear at a comedy night in Weedon next month.

Alan Hudson, Kevin Dewsbury and Marc Lucero will be entertaining the audience on Saturday, March 11.

Alan Hudson

The compere for the night will be James Dowdeswell.

The event has been organised by the Funhouse Comedy Club, which organises comedy events across the country.

With more than 20 years of professional experience, Alan Hudson is an expert table magician with stunning sleight of hand trickery. He’ll also be providing plenty of laughs as well.

Kevin Dewsbury’s material ranges from storytelling, observations and one liners.

He has appeared in sell out shows at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, which drew great critical acclaim including his most recent venture in 2016, Kev’s Komedy Kitchen, an Alan Partridge meets Saturday Kitchen type show co-written with fellow stand-up and actor Will Hutchby.

Tickets for the show are £12 in advance with the doors of Weedon Village Hall opening at 7pm. The entertainment starts at 8pm.

Tickets can be booked by calling 07840 842841 or by emailing weedonfootballclub@yahoo.co.uk.

For more information about the night, visit www.funhousecomedy.co.uk.