Debut comedy night for Rugby

If you have had a long week and are looking for a laugh, then look no further than The Benn Hall in Rugby which is hosting is inaugural comedy night on Friday.

Simon Evans, who has made numerous television and radio appearances will be performing at the night, which the organisers hope will be a regular event. He has appeared on the Michael McIntyre Roadshow, Mock the Week and Celebrity Mastermind as well as doing various UK tours and Edinburgh Fringe shows.

Tickets cost from £8 with doors opening at 7.30pm. For more details or to book tickets visit www.bennbookings.rugby.gov.uk