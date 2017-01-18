Classic panto given Welton twist

Cinderella will go to the ball in Welton when a drama group in the village stages the classic pantomime.

Welton Players perform the show from Wednesday, February 1, to Saturday, February 4, at Welton Village Hall.

A spokesman for the group said: “As an entirely voluntary activity the hard work and commitment of all the members, whether cast, director or back stage, comes from a desire to provide the best possible show through the development of talents that even they may not have realised they had.

“Certainly, many of the people who have been or who are still in the pantomime have blossomed and have a new-found confidence in themselves. Just one of the wonderful side effects that appearing on stage can have.”

There will be several skits and songs that have been rewritten from the originals to suit the scenes and the characters.

Money will also be donated to local groups once again with £1,000 distributed last year. There will also be a Saturday matinee for the first time in a long time.

Performances are at 7.30pm, with the matinee at 2pm. Tickets are £6 for adults and £3 for children. For further information or to book call Jeanette Mortimore on 01327 871011.

