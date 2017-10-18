Go Wilde with spooky play in Daventry

Daventry Museum is encouraging people to get in the mood for Halloween with a free theatre performance taking place next week.

The Don’t Go Into the Cellar! Theatre Company returns to the town with a production of the Canterville Ghost taking place at 5pm on Thursday October 26.

The same company performed Penny Dreadful at the venue earlier in the year.

Be prepared for chills and chuckles with this original stage adaptation of Oscar Wilde’s classic tale.

Spooky goings-on and eerie incidents are terrifying the new inhabitants of Canterville Chase.

Will the ghost of Sir Simon drive them away, or can the mischievous spirit finally be laid to rest?

Including plenty of character changes and audience interaction, this charming one- man show skilfully invites the audience to participate directly in the dramatic story telling!

The Canterville Ghost is specially written for young audiences.

Tickets for the show are free but must be booked in advance. Demand is likely to be high for the tickets so people are advised to book early to avoid disappointment,

To book tickets contact Daventry Museum on 01327 301246.