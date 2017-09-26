Best of the big screen across Daventry district

There will be plenty of films to be shown at village halls across the local area throughout October.

Coming up first is Their Finest which sees a former secretary, newly appointed as a scriptwriter for propaganda films, joins the cast and crew of a major production while the Blitz rages around them.

It can be seen at Moreton Pinkney Village Hall on October 5 and Nether Heyford Village Hall on October 19.

Welford Village Hall will screen Vicroy’s House on October 7. The final Viceroy of India, Lord Mountbatten, is tasked with overseeing the transition of India to independence, but meets with conflict.

This is followed by A Street Cat Named Bob based on a true feel good story of how James Bowen, a busker and recovering drug addict, had his life transformed when he met a stray ginger cat. This can be seen at Flore Millennium Hall on October 21,

Braunston will host the final screening of the month in the district, showing the film Jackie on October 28,

First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy fights through grief and trauma after her husband’s assassination to regain her faith, console her children, and define her husband’s historic legacy.