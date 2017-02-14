Films shown in Long Buckby and Braunston

The last film featuring Alan Rickman is among the classic movies to be shown at village halls across the Daventry area.

Nether Heyford Village Hall and Flore Millennium Hall will show the film Eye in the Sky on Thursday February 16 and Saturday, February 25. The war drama also stars Helen Mirren and Aaron Paul.

Meanwhile one of Dustin Hoffman’s most popular films will be shown at Braunston Village Hall on Saturday, February 25.

In Tootsie, he stars as an unsuccessful actor who disguises himself as a woman in order to get a role on a trashy hospital soap.

The film A Private Function can be seen at Ravensthorpe Village Hall on Tuesday, February 28.

The final movie to be shown in the Daventry district this month is the feelgood film A Street Cat Named Bob, on February 28. Based on the best selling book, it tells the story of busker James Bowen who has his life transformed when he meets a stray ginger cat.