Saints trio named in England squad

Three Saints stars have been named in England's pre-season training squad.

Dylan Hartley, captain for both club and country, Piers Francis and Harry Mallinder are all included in the 37-man group that will meet at Lensbury Hotel on Saturday.



The camp will involve medical checkups, functional and rugby training, planning meetings and individual reviews as England begin their preparations for the upcoming Old Mutual Wealth Series.



The home Old Mutual Wealth Series played in November will involve Tests against Argentina, who England beat 2-0 in June, Australia and Samoa.



England boss Eddie Jones said: “We are at an incredibly important stage with two years to go to the Rugby World Cup in Japan and there is still a big step to make if we want to be the No.1 team in the world.



"We are going to have to be meticulous in a preparation in everything we do as we build towards Tokyo and that is why this camp is vital ahead of this season.



“The players, coaches and staff will use these three days to reconnect and ensure we are all clear on what our priorities and expectations are ahead of the Premiership season as well as the upcoming Old Mutual Wealth Series.”



Following two camps in August and September (Oxford), a final England squad will be announced on October 26 to play in the Old Mutual Wealth Series.



England will travel to Portugal for a week’s training camp at the end of October before final preparations begin at Pennyhill Park ahead of the first Test against Argentina, on November 11.



England pre-season training squad

Forwards

Dan Cole (Leicester Tigers) – Monday only*

Luke Cowan-Dickie (Exeter Chiefs)

Tom Curry (Sale Sharks)

Tom Dunn (Bath Rugby)

Charlie Ewels (Bath Rugby)

Ellis Genge (Leicester Tigers)

Jamie George (Saracens)- Saturday only*

Dylan Hartley (Saints)

Nathan Hughes (Wasps)

Nick Isiekwe (Saracens)

Maro Itoje (Saracens) – Saturday only*

Joe Launchbury (Wasps)

Chris Robshaw (Harlequins)

Kyle Sinckler (Harlequins) – Saturday only*

Sam Underhill (Bath Rugby)

Harry Williams (Exeter Chiefs)

Mark Wilson (Newcastle Falcons)

Billy Vunipola (Saracens)

Backs

Mike Brown (Harlequins)

Danny Care (Harlequins)

Nathan Earle (Saracens)

Owen Farrell (Saracens) – Saturday only*

George Ford (Leicester Tigers)

Piers Francis (Saints)

Alex Lozowski (Saracens)

Harry Mallinder (Saints)

Joe Marchant (Harlequins)

Jack Maunder (Exeter Chiefs)

Jonny May (Gloucester Rugby)

Jack Nowell (Exeter Chiefs) – Monday only*

Richard Wigglesworth (Saracens)

Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs)

Marcus Smith (Harlequins)

Denny Solomona (Sale Sharks)

Manu Tuilagi (Leicester Tigers)

Anthony Watson (Bath Rugby) – Monday only*

Ben Youngs (Leicester Tigers)