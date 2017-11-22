Saints star North's next destination set to be announced in new year

George North's next destination is likely to be announced in the new year, according to Wales boss Warren Gatland.

North has opted to reject a 'compelling' contract extension at Saints and will return to his homeland at the end of the current campaign.

He switched to Saints from Scarlets in 2013 and went on to win the Aviva Premiership and Challenge Cup a year later.

But after five years in England, he has decided the time will be right to move back to Wales next summer.

And that news has been welcomed by Gatland, who is delighted to see North heading home for the start of the 2018/19 campaign.

"It is fantastic that George is returning to Wales on a national dual contract," he said.

"At just 25, George is in the prime of his career and signing an NDC, with all the playing and non-playing benefits associated with it, will allow him to flourish.

"It is great for the game here in Wales to see a player of George's stature and reputation return home to play his domestic rugby.

"We will work with George to determine the best fit for him and will look to announce where he will play in the new year."