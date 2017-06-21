Saints duo snubbed for Lions' first Test

Saints will have no representatives in the Lions squad for the first Test against New Zealand.

Courtney Lawes and George North have both missed out on selection for Saturday's huge clash at Eden Park in Auckland.

North started for the Lions in their convincing win against the Maori last Saturrday, while Lawes was hugely impressive in the victory against the Chiefs on Tuesday.

But neither player has been able to find a way into the matchday 23 for the first of three huge Test matches.

Elliot Daly is preferred to North on the wing, while Alun Wyn Jones and George Kruis start in the second row ahead of Lawes.

Lions team to face New Zealand: Williams; Watson, Davies, Te'o, Daly; Farrell, Murray; M Vunipola, George, Furlong; Wyn Jones, Kruis; O'Mahony (c), O'Brien, Faletau.

Replacements: Owens, McGrath, Sinckler, Itoje, Warburton, Webb, Sexton, Halfpenny.