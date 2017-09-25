Westfield hit six to knock Town out of the FA Vase

Daventry Town were hit for six in Saturday’s Buildbase FA Vase tie at Westfields.

The United Counties League side were thumped 6-0 in Saturday’s second qualifying round tie at AllPay Park.

Adam Confue returned to the middle of the park, while Rico Alexander replaced centre half Pete Dearle who has now returned to Notts County, alongside captain Ross Harris.

Town started brightly with keeper Kieron Blackburn only just reaching the ball before Jake Bettles in the first minute. Adam Creaney played in Kieran Fitzgerald but his feet and shot was deflected for a corner.

The first 20 minutes were all Town before Ant O’Connor made an excellent save from Craig Jones. But Westfields went in front in the 25th minute when Carlos Moreira fired into the corner of the net.

The game now swung completely in favour of the hosts as O’Connor made two more great saves to prevent them extending their lead. But O’Connor could do nothing to prevent Moreira’s second in the 34th minute.

Town had a chance just before the break when Fitzgerald was brought down in the box but Bettles saw his spot-kick well saved by Blackburn. Two minutes later Greaves fired home the hosts third goal to just about kill the tie off.

Shortly after the restart Dan Childs took a knock and was replaced by the pacey Sam Jackson.

Town never dropped their heads and continued to look for a goal to get them back into the game. But Craig Jones scored Westfields fourth goal just before the hour mark and five minutes later Adjei finished off a fine move before he got his second goal with just six minutes to go.