Town have no answer again to Yaxley’s firepower in cup exit

Once again, Daventry Town had no answer to the firepower of Yaxley as they bowed out of the United Counties League Cup.

Yaxley thumped Town 3-0 in Saturday’s quarter-final following up their 5-1 premier division success back in September.

Phil Cassidy returned to the starting line-up with Adam Confue out the squad because of a back injury. Jack Beasley started at full-back with Ben Browne pushed into midfield. Jack Ashton was signed on a dual registration from AFC Rushden & Diamonds while he recovers from injury.

Town made a good start to the tie with the game plan to frustrate the hosts. Adam Moussi and Adam Creaney caused problems but former Town keeper Aaron Butcher remained untroubled.

It was midway through the first half before either keeper was troubled, Creaney getting the first shot on target but it lacked the power to cause Butcher any trouble.

Town’s first real chance came on the half-hour mark when Creaney robbed a defender and set-up Moussi who crossed into the six-yard box where Jake Bettles was thwarted.

Town enjoyed their best spell of the half but the Cuckoos went in front in the 38th minute when Josh Pike curled the ball around Ant O’Connor from the edge of the area. Dan Childs had a shot was blocked in the six-yard box.

After the restart, Browne and Beasley combined well but the final cross was cut out by the keeper. Tom Waumsley fired over from an open goal but soon made amends by nipping in between O’Connor and Ross Harris to lift the ball over the keeper.

Waumsley headed over before Stuart Wall scored the goal of the game with ten minutes left with a fine run and finish from well outside the box.