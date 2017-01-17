It’s all about scoring goals for new Cobblers striker Anderson

Striker Keshi Anderson can’t wait to get the chance to do what he does best after signing for the Cobblers - and that is scoring goals.

The 21-year-old joined on loan until the end of the season from Crystal Palace on Tuesday afternoon, after taking part in his first training session with his new team-mates in the morning.

Keshi Anderson on the day he signed for Crystal Palace

The pacy front man has spent the first half of the season on loan at Town’s Sky Bet League One rivals Bolton Wanderers, but despite scoring on his debut in a 1-1 draw with Southend United, he has been frustrated.

Unable to nail down a regular first team place, Anderson found himself starved of minutes on the pitch which led to him cutting short what was supposed to be a season-long stay at the Macron last week.

New Cobblers boss Justin Edinburgh has moved swiftly to secure the services of a player he also tried to sign for his previous club Gillingham, and Anderson says the fact Edinburgh is an admirer played a key role in him signing for Northampton.

“The gaffer seems good,” said Anderson after completing the paperwork on his move to Sixfields.

“When he was at Gillingham he wanted me then, and it is always nice to know the manager is so keen on you.

“He has come in here and me being his first signing speaks for itself, he is obviously still keen and I just want to come in and live up the standard he thinks I can be.”

Although Anderson only scored once for Bolton in 10 appearances, he scored three in five league starts for Doncaster Rovers on loan last season, before his stay at the Keepmoat was brought to a premature end by an injury that saw him dislocate his ankle and break his leg.

Prior to being signed by Palace in 2015 - the player caught the Premier League club’s eye when he scored a six-minute hat-trick against the Eagles reserve team while on a trial for Brentford - Anderson was a bit of a non-League goal machine for Barton Rovers.

He is a player confident that he still has that eye for goal, and that he just needs the time on the pitch to prove it.

“I want to score goals, and I want to get in the team and do what I do,” said the Luton-born player who was part of the Watford academy as a youngster before drifting into non-League.

“My last loan I was at Bolton I didn’t get the chance to be on the pitch to show what I can do, but in the loan before that at Doncaster I did have that.

“I scored three goals in five starts in the league and everything was looking good until the injury happened.

“So I feel like if I am on the pitch and I get a chance, then the ball is going in. Certainly if it doesn’t the first one, then 100 per cent the second one.

“That is how it is as a striker, you have to be confident no matter what.

“I am never one to lack confidence so I know if I am on the pitch I will score goals, and that is what I am here to do.”

Anderson is set to make his debut for the Cobblers in Saturday’s trip to Milton Keynes Dons.