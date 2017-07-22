Cobblers to launch new Nike home kit at Sixfields Family Fun Day on Sunday

The Cobblers will be launching their new home kit at the the club’s annual Family Fun Day which takes place at Sixfields on Sunday.

There are going to be a host of fun activities for the whole family, with the doors open from 10.30am.

Those fans who turn up can see boss Justin Edinburgh putting the Cobblers players through their paces from 11am as they put on a public training session.

There is also a mascot race involving Clarence and some of his furry friends, before the home kit is also launched

All young supporters, aged 11 and under, will also get the chance to go on to the Sixfields pitch and take on the first team squad in a giant game of football.

The club is then aiming to break the record for the biggest ever team photo, beating lastr year’s effort, involving players, club staff and supporters in the west stand.

The players will be on hand throughout to meet supporters, sign autographs and pose for pictures, while stadium tours will run regularly from 12.45pm, leaving from the main reception.

In addition to what is happening inside Sixfields, there are plenty of fun activities planned outside the stadium too.

Below is a list of some of the companies and club partners attending:

The Wacky Faces face painting; Mick George; P W Sweet sweet van; University Of Northampton; Opus Energy; Sheinman Opticians; Boost Trampolining; Bristol Street Motors; Fitness4Less; Royal & Derngate; Cobblers in the Community; Northampton Town Academy; Sixfields Education Centre; Supporters Trust; Sixfields Travel Club; Northants Cricket with Steeler; Northants Search & Rescue; ConnectFM; Northants Police; Hope Centre; Macmillan; Legacy Leisure; A–Plan; Cynthia Spencer Hospice