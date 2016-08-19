T20 FINALS DAY: Big boost for Northants as Cobb signs three-year deal

Northants have been handed a huge boost on the eve of their appearance in the NatWest T20 Blast Finals Day with the news that all-rounder Josh Cobb has signed a new three-year deal with the club.

The former Leicestershire skipper has pledged his future to the County, much to the delight of head coach David Ripley, and will now be a Northants player until at least 2019.

Cobb is a key man for Northants with bat and ball in all forms of the game, although his appearances in the four-day game have been limited this summer due to a knee problem.

The 26-year-old says the club’s ambition matches his own, which is why he has signed the new contract.

“I’m very happy to be remaining at Northamptonshire,” said Cobb.

“I’ve had fun, enjoyed my cricket and played in some big games which is the primary reason I joined in the first place.

“We are an extremely strong side in the one day formats, and the club’s ambitions to improve in the county championship are something I want to be a part of.

“It’s a great squad, with strong team spirit and I am really positive about our future.”

Cobb joins Graeme White in signing a new three-year deal, with Ripley believing the Northants fans have yet to see the best of a player that has already shone in County colours.

“I’m delighted that Cobby has committed to a further three years with us,” said the County head coach.

“He plays an important role in the batting line up, and his presence on the field is strong and reliable.

“Josh is growing as a player and I believe there is definitely more to come from him.”

In his two seasons with Northants, Cobb has twice broken the 300-runs mark in the Royal London One Day Cup, averaging an impressive 40-plus along the way, and has hit six half-centuries - the latest in Thursday’s one-wicket defeat to Surrey - and one ton.

In the NatWest T20 Blast, Cobb broke the 400-run mark in his first season and will have the chance to do the same again at Edgbaston on Saturday as his total for 2016 currently stands at 377.

County chief executive Ray Payne said: “We are thrilled that Josh has chosen to continue on with us.

“He is a formidable player and a fantastic addition to our squad.

“This re-signing further reinforces the club’s mission to develop and retain its young and talented players.”