Search

Xbox chargers recalled due to safety fears

Important Xbox One accessory recall

Important Xbox One accessory recall

0
Have your say

A range of chargers for XBOX One video console controllers have been recalled by the manufacturer due to their potential to overheat.

The Energizer 2X Smart Charger 048-052-NA, used to charge XBOX ONE video game controllers - are sold by Argos in the UK

The chargers in question

The chargers in question

It has been found that the charger can overheat and damage the XBOX ONE video game controller, posing a potential burn hazard to consumers.

The company has received 24 reports of the chargers overheating and deforming the charger’s plastic cover, including six reports of chargers emitting a burning odour. No injuries have been reported.

The chargers are black plastic and measure about 3.5 inches long, 5 inches wide and 11 inches tall, with ‘Energizer’ is printed on the charger’s label. Item number 048-052-UK or 048-052-EU is printed on the bottom of the chargers. The chargers hold up to two XBOX controllers

The recall affects approximately 1,704 units in the in the EU - 1,464 of this total in the UK.

The distributor of the Chinese-made units, California-based Performance Designed Products, have advised customers to immediately stop using the recalled battery chargers and contact to return the chargers for a full refund.