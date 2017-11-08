'Visionary' Italian chef Antonio Carluccio dies aged 80 ahead of Northamptonshire food and drink awards appearance

Celebrity chef Antonio Carluccio has died aged 80 just a week before he was due to hand out awards at the Northamptonshire Food and Drink Awards.

The announcement from his agent today (November 8) comes as he was set to present awards at the dinner event on November 15.

Awards director Rachel Mallows said: “We are deeply shocked and saddened to learn of the death of Antonio Carluccio OBE.

“We send our condolences to his family, friends and all those who treasured his visionary culinary work and will raise a glass to his memory at the awards dinner [November 15]”.

Mr Carluccio was best known for his Italian restaurant chain, cookbooks and hit BBC Two show Two Greedy Italians.