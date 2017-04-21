UK chart-topping rapper to perform in Daventry

A UK rapper with two Number 1s and seven top 10 hits to his name is performing in Daventry next weekend.

Tinchy Stryder, from Bow in London, will take the stage at Club Addiction on April 29.

The venue’s manager, Matthew Hall, said that tickets had already sold out even though promotion for the event only started two days ago.

The diminutive Ghanain-born MC is set to perform his back catalogue as well as some new material.

Strydes topped the charts twice in 2009 with ‘Number 1’ featuring N-Dubz and ‘Never Leave You’ featuring Amelie Berrabah, both of which were taken from his album ‘Catch 22’.

He came fifth in the 2014 edition of I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!.