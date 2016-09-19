Two men taken to hospital after crash on the A43

Two men were taken to hospital after a crash on a major Northamptonshire road.

The incident happened on the A43 at around 10am on Sunday, September 18.

A car driving south left the carriageway and collided with a tree stump close to the Tiffield turn.

Police say the two men in the vehicle – driver and passenger – were trapped for a short time.

Due to fears over the seriousness of their potential injuries the air ambulance was called out, leading to the closure of the road in both directions for a period.

One was airlifted to hospital in Coventry, while the other was taken to the same hospital by road.

Police say that once there an assessment showed both men had received only minor injuries.

The northbound side of the road was reopened by 11.25am, while the southbound side remained closed until 3.30pm to allow officers to investigate the crash scene and clear the debris.