Traffic on part of the M1 in Northamptonshire is facing major delays due to a collision

Traffic is backed up on the southbound side of the motorway from Milton Keynes back to Northampton, with speeds averaging five miles per hour.

The collision has closed the second lane of three on the southbound side.

Highways England says there is currently delays of 90 minutes between junctions 15 and 14.

Traffic levels on alternative southbound routes is expected to increase as well.