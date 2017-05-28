Search

Tesco urgently recalls lipstick and lollipop pens

Tesco has issued an urgent product recall notice for a range of pens due to fears that they could cause asphyxiation if accidentally swallowed.

The Lipstick Pens - which come in a pack of two, with model #: MF9864792PK - and the Lollipop Pens, Model #: MF986829 sold as a pack of four items - have been found to fail to comply with required safety standards.

The product in question

Although there have been no reports of injuries being caused by the products, the manufacturer - Amscan International Ltd - are recalling affected pens from customers.

Customers are advised to stop using the products, and return them to the store where a full refund will be given. No receipt is required.

Further details can be obtained by contacting Amscan Customer Services directly on UK 01908 288 500 or ROI +441908 288 500.