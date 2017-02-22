Storm Doris to bring 80mph winds and heavy rain

The UK is set to shiver and get soaked, as Storm Doris hits the country on Thursday.

With the weather system officially named, Doris is expected to bring strong winds, rain and even some snow to the UK on Thursday.

A deep low pressure system arriving from the Atlantic is expected to hit Northern Ireland, northern England and Scotland on Thursday, bringing with it winds of up to 80 mph, along with heavy rain and snow on higher ground.

An Amber National Severe Weather Warning has been issued for wind with gusts expected to reach 60-70 mph in northern England and Wales with the chance of some isolated gusts of up to 80mph.

And a Yellow weather warning is in place for central England and Wales where wind will arrive in widespread gusts of 50-60 mph.

It is also likely there will be snow in the far north of England and much of Scotland which has led to a Yellow weather warning in these areas, as well as a Yellow warning for rain in Northern Ireland over Wednesday night and into Thursday when rainfall totals could reach 20-30 mm.

Chief Meteorologist Steve Willington said: “We have named Storm Doris as we expect winds of up to 80mph, heavy rain and some snowfall to cause disruption across some central and northern parts of the UK on Thursday.”

RAC Traffic Watch spokesman Rod Dennis advised motorists in the north east and MIdlands to take care. “Be prepared to reduce your speed, allow plenty of room between your car and the vehicle in front and be wary of aquaplaning where water accumulates on the road,” he said.

However, although there is a chance of hail and lightning in the northwest on Thursday night and Friday morning, most of the UK will see much drier, calmer conditions towards the weekend.