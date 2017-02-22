Storm Doris could disrupt power, create flying debris and damage buildings in Northamptonshire, warns Met office

A severe wind warning has been issued for Northamptonshire tomorrow, with Storm Doris set to bring gusts of up to 80mph to the county.

The Met Office has warned Northamptonshire could be hit with strong winds and rain as the storm sweeps southwards across the country tomorrow (Thursday, February 23).

A deep low-pressure system arriving from the Atlantic is expected to hit Northern Ireland, northern England and Scotland on Thursday, bringing with it winds of up to 80 mph, along with heavy rain and snow on higher ground.



The East Midlands, including Northamptonshire, has been placed on amber alert.

The Met office states: "Some very strong winds are expected on Thursday in association with storm Doris with gusts of 60-70 mph likely, and 70-80 mph on coasts and hills.

"Whilst the strongest winds look to be only short-lived, damage to structures, interruptions to power supplies and widespread disruption to travel networks are likely, with a danger of injury from flying debris.

"Trees are also likely to be damaged or blown over. Heavy rain is also likely through Thursday as well as some snow over high ground as the system clears eastwards. These may prove additional hazards. The warning has been updated to extend the at-risk area southwards."

RAC Traffic Watch spokesman Rod Dennis advised motorists in the north-east and Midlands to take care. “Be prepared to reduce your speed, allow plenty of room between your car and the vehicle in front and be wary of aquaplaning where water accumulates on the road,” he said. "However, although there is a chance of hail and lightning in the northwest on Thursday night and Friday morning, most of the UK will see much drier, calmer conditions towards the weekend."