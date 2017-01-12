Solicitors in Daventry back up and running after office fire

A solicitor’s office in Daventry is back up and running after a fire broke out in their building at the weekend.

The fire broke out on the second floor of Patel and Company Solicitors on Sunday morning.

Proprietor Shashi Patel said: “There was a small electrical fire on the top floor of the building which was contained very quickly.

“The top floor was empty, and we do not store any files or documents there.

“I would like to reassure all our clients, past present and future, that no documents, files or deeds were damaged.

“We have files on the first floor in fireproof cabinets, which were not damaged in any way. And on the ground floor we keep deeds and other documents in a fireproof safe, which were also not damaged.

“There was some disruption for the first few hours of Monday but after that we have been back to business as normal.

“I want to thank all the local people for their help and support.”

The emergency services were alerted after the fire alarm, which is shared between the offices and the neighbouring Saracens Head pub was automatically activated. Staff at the office were also alerted directly when the fire service broke down the door to gain access to the fire.