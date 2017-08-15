Soccer Sevens annual tournament raises money for Macmillan in Daventry

Daventry Soccer Sevens' second annual 7-a-side football tournament was held earlier this month, raising more than £1,000 for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Scott Creaney's Saxons Sevens were the eventual winners as they beat Gareth Parry's Bayern Bru 2-0 in the August 6 final.

Several volunteers helped out on the day.

The Saxons wore Souter on the back of their shirts in memory of Dave Souter who sadly passed away last month.

Ben Hyams, who organised the event, said: "I would like to thank everyone that gave up their time to help out on the day, all teams involved, local businesses that generously donated raffle prizes and Daventry Leisure Centre who allowed us to use the facilities free of charge.

"With everyone working together we managed to raise £1,008.89 for a fantastic cause which is close to my family's hearts and so many others that are affected."

Ben reserved a special mention for lifting Room Crossfit who supported the event by running a competition on the day giving away a month's membership at their gym in Weedon's Ordnance Depot in Weedon, as well as entering their own team into the competition.

The presentation with Ellen Finn from Macmillan.

Soccer Sevens run leagues in Daventry on a Monday and Sunday evening and anyone interested in entering a team can contact Ben on 07752750582.