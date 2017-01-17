RSPCA needs volunteers

Animal-lovers in the Daventry area who would like to make a difference in 2017 are invited to a volunteer open day.

RSPCA’s Northampton branch is looking for volunteers to help with fundraising, events, fostering, cattery assistants, admin, home visitors, educational speakers, charity shopworkers, dog walkers and volunteer drivers.

Dawn Smith, the branch’s animal welfare manager, said: “We’re looking for some new faces to join our fab team of volunteers.

“There are lots of ways people can get involved with the branch - we are in need of people who want to be hands-on with the animals, and also those who want to help us raise money for our animals at events, as well as helping the branch in other ways too.

“We’re looking for hard-working people who are passionate about helping animals. All you need is to bring along yourself to the open event and have a chat to myself and other members of the team about volunteering opportunities with us. Any volunteer will be given the necessary training for the role they choose.”

The event will be held at the branch’s base at Mill Cottage, Creaton Road, Brixworth, NN6 9BW on Saturday (January 21) from 10am to 2pm.

For more information, email enquiries@rspca-northamptonshire.org.uk or call 01604 881317.

Volunteers must be a minimum of aged 16 and volunteer drivers need to be a minimum of 21 with one year’s driving experience.