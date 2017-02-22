Refuge for male victims of domestic violence included in £600,000 funding boost for Northamptonshire

Nearly £600,000 will be spent in Northamptonshire to help both male and female victims of domestic violence, it has been announced.

The money, secured by the Northamptonshire Police and Crime Commissioner and the county council from government funds, will help an estimated 850 victims across the county over the next two years. More staff will also be recruited to help give advice and support.

Other plans include :

* A new, bespoke male refuge to support 68 male victims of domestic abuse;

* 15 extra safe places of accommodation to support approximately 60 women and their children;

* support for 132 people with complex needs, including residential and community placements;

* additional security measures in 300 properties across the county;

* assistance to an extra 300 women and children who are in need of help and support; and

* advice for 1,000 vulnerable people in the county.

Police and Commissioner for Northamptonshire, Stephen Mold, said: “This is fantastic news for the county and I’d like to thank the passionate team of people who personally worked on the bid to secure funding that will genuinely change the lives of people in the Northamptonshire.

“Protecting people from harm is one of the main themes of my Police and Crime Plan and I am determined to help the most vulnerable people in the county. This grant will help us do exactly that.

“While we celebrate this award we also know that there are thousands of people in the county who are in need of help and support following crime but do not access support services. On a week where we are raising awareness of Voice, our support service for victims and witness of crime, through #MyVoice Week, I would encourage anyone who has been affected by crime of any nature to come forward.”

Councillor Heather Smith, Leader of Northamptonshire County Council, added: “I’m delighted that our partnership bid for funding has been successful. One of the key functions of the county council is to protect and support the most vulnerable members of our community and this grant will enable us to do just that.

“We know there is a real need for appropriate support for families in Northamptonshire to reduce incidents of domestic abuse and tackle its impact on children and young people in the household, and so I look forward to working with the Northamptonshire Police and Crime Commissioner and our other partners to implement these new support services.”

The bid was put together by the PCC and NCC in conjunction with Eve, Northampton Women’s Aid, Northamptonshire Sunflower Centre, Borough Council of Wellingborough, Corby Borough Council, Daventry District Council, East Northamptonshire Council, Kettering Borough Council, Northampton Borough Council, South Northamptonshire Council and Northamptonshire Police.

Anyone who is looking to access support services following crime can call Voice on 0300 303 1965 or visit VoiceNorthants.org. Support is free, confidential and you don’t have to have reported a crime to the police.