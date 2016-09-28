Police name Daventry motorcyclist who died after collision on rural road

Northamptonshire Police have released the name of the motorcyclist who sadly died after a traffic collision on Saturday.

Gary Bates of Epping Walk, Daventry, aged 49, was seriously injured in the collision on Charwelton Road towards Preston Capes, at the junction with a road heading towards Woodford Halse, on Saturday 24 September.

He died in hospital the following day.

Mr Bates was riding an orange KTM motorcycle when it collided with a red BMW 1 series at the junction at around 1.50pm.

The BMW driver, a 32-year-old man, was arrested at the scene.

Anyone with information or who witnessed this incident is asked to call the ‘Drivewatch Hotline’ on 0800 174615.