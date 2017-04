Daventry marked St George’s Day with the annual Scouts parade at the weekend.

On Saturday Scouts from Daventry district gathered in the Chaucer Way car park and paraded through the town centre to the New Street Recreation Ground.

They were accompanied by Daventry’s Mayor Cllr Glenda Simmonds.

Daventry Town Council adorned the town centre with bunting and flags in time for the celebration.

Our thanks to David Curtis of Northampton Scouts for letting us use the photos.