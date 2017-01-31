Partnership will help people with debt problems

A new partnership has been launched between Daventry Town Council and Citizens Advice Daventry in response to the introduction of Universal Credit and the subsequent rise in the number of people with personal debt.

The Town Council is providing a grant to Citizens Advice to recruit volunteers to become specialist advisors within the field of benefits and debt.

Rugby Mayor Glenda Simmonds said: “We are delighted to support Citizens Advice to enable them to help our residents with free impartial specialist advice when needed.”

The Chair of the Citizens Advice Trustee Board, John Donovan, said: “We are really grateful for the support of the Town Council and look forward to continuing to develop the relationship for the benefit of the residents of Daventry.”

Citizens Advice operates at The Abbey, Market Square, Daventry, NN11 4XG, on a Monday, Tuesday Wednesday and Friday from 10am - 3pm. There is no need to make an appointment.

Picture shows Town clerk Deborah Jewell, John Donovan, chair of the Citizens’ Advice Trustee Board, Daventry Mayor Glenda Simmonds, and Dave Berry, chief officer of Citizens’ Advice Daventry.