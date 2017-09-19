Paralympic skier to guest at District Sports Awards

A former Paralympic skier has been confirmed as the guest of honour at this year’s Daventry District Sports Awards, as the deadline for nominations draws near.

Anna Turney broke her back snowboard racing in 2006 but was determined not to be defeated and became a Paralympic Ski Racer.

The Northamptonshire-born athlete finished 6th at the Winter Games in Vancouver in 2010, before securing 4th, 6th and 8th place finishes as part of Team GB’s most successful Winter Paralympic Team at Sochi four years later.

She will tell her inspirational story before handing out the trophies at the awards’ formal evening celebrations at Daventry Leisure Centre, in Lodge Road, on Thursday, October 19.

Jamie Brightwell, Everyone Active’s general manager at Daventry Leisure Centre, said: “We are very proud to host these awards in partnership with Daventry District Council and we are particularly thrilled to have Anna joining us this year. She is an athlete who has represented her country at the very highest level and her story of victory in the face of adversity is an inspiration.

“We look forward to welcoming Anna to Daventry Leisure Centre for what will be another great celebration of sport in our district.”

Time is running out to nominate a favourite local team, sportsperson or volunteer in the awards ahead of the deadline this Friday (September 22). Nominations can be made online.

Councillor Alan Hills, community, culture and leisure portfolio holder at Daventry District Council, said: “This is the 15th year of these awards, which aim to showcase the wealth of sporting talent in Daventry District as well as shining a spotlight on those sometimes unsung volunteers who do so much behind the scenes.

“It’s an excellent opportunity to give recognition to a family member, fellow athlete, club member, club or local group who you feel deserves a public accolade for their achievements. The deadline is fast approaching, so please get in touch and submit your nominations now.”

Club members, volunteers, individual athletes and supporters are urged to nominate individuals and teams for their achievements over the last year in the following categories:

• Local Sportsman of the Year

• Local Sportswoman of the Year

• Team of the Year

• Coach of the Year

• Young Sportsman of the Year

• Young Sportswoman of the Year

• Community Club of the Year

• Primary School of the Year

• Secondary School of the Year

• Long Time Contribution to Sport

• Young Leader of the Year

• Disabled Sports Achiever

• Volunteer of the Year