Ofsted rates Daventry district school as 'good' once again

A Daventry district primary school continued to be rated 'good' following a short Ofsted inspection earlier this year.

Braunston Church of England Primary School was visited for the first time since it was previously judged as 'good' in January 2014.

The school's co-headteachers were praised for quickly and accurately identifying areas for improvement and subsequently addressing them, and this resulted in pupils' standards remaining above the national level.

Sue Rigby and Gwenda Barker, co-headteachers at Braunston CE, said: “We are delighted that Ofsted has recognised what wonderful children we have at our school and how hard our staff and whole school community have worked to achieve this result”.

They added: "This is particularly pleasing since we also received a judgement of 'outstanding' in our recent inspection carried out by the Peterborough Diocese."

The report also recognised that pupils’ behaviour and conduct were a strength as they were seen to listen attentively, follow instructions swiftly and engage productively in the tasks they were set.

The schoolchildren support each other well in their learning and can articulate how the school’s policies and procedures support them in making progress.

Inspectors found that parents were consistently positive in their views of the school. One parent interviewed by an inspector described the school as "awesome" and "“having a very special place in my heart".