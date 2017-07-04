Bringing a bottle, not getting too drunk and not double dipping are signs you are the perfect party guest

The perfect party guest knows when they are about to outstay their welcome, always brings a bottle - and never double-dips the hummus and salsa, a study has found.

Researchers also found to ensure you’ll be invited back you should not dive into the buffet ahead of time, criticise the décor or tell stories which embarrass the host.

Not playing with the food, not getting too drunk and not taking home the remainder of the wine you bought are also essential.

Other golden rules include not eating more than your fair share of the food, not bringing uninvited guests or plus-ones, and avoiding revealing your political or religious views.

The poll of 2,000 adults, by Philadelphia Flip and Dip, also found spending the evening staring at your phone and not mingling are likely to be frowned upon as is not offering to clear up at the end.

But six in ten adults see double-dipping - the controversial act of re-dipping a food item such as a vegetable crudité or tortilla chip into a dip after having taken a bite - as a huge no-no when dining with others.

Philadelphia Flip and Dip spokesman Koen Baas said: “Dinner party faux pas are more complicated than we had ever imagined and what one person deems acceptable the other does not.

“Breaking the rules could spell disaster for a party, be potentially embarrassing for you and leave your host upset or annoyed.’’

It also emerged not everyone sticks to the rules with getting too drunk, arriving late and refusing to get involved in party games among the most common dinner party faux pas along with double dipping.

Double dipping was recently highlighted on a hit BBC1 cooking show when celebrity chef John Torode slammed Lisa Allen for tasting some sauce from a pan - using the same spoon she had just licked, labelling her a ‘double-dipper’.

Researchers found that despite 60 per cent seeing double dipping as something party guests should avoid at all costs, just one in five would ask someone to stop double-dipping if they caught them in the act.

And in true British fashion, many would rather suppress feelings of discontent, with 62 per cent doing nothing but gossiping to others about the double dipper or simply ignoring it.

Yet 63 per cent said it leaves them feeling angry, disappointed and embarrassed about their fellow party-goer.

Worryingly, one in five Brits believe it is totally acceptable to double-dip.

But it’s not just double-dipping Brits are doing, with one in ten saying they have licked their fingers before picking up another crisp.

And one in twenty even admitted to licking a bowl or plate clean.