Boredom in Britain at a new low

Boredom in Britain is at an all-time low - thanks to our our SMARTPHONES.

A survey of 2,000 Brits over 35 found that eight in 10 are rarely or never bored, because with their phone nearby there’s always something to do.

Twenty per cent say they are “never” without their phones, and three quarters reckon their lives are better because of it.

Greg Tatton-Brown, from online gaming site Casumo.com, said: “In the last 20 years or so we’ve seen this explosion in mobile phones, with smartphones a vital part of everyday life in the 21st century.”

“Our survey found that people today are bored far less often than they were 20 years ago, which is clearly linked with smartphones and the internet.”

Over 60 per cent of respondents said they’re less bored today than they were 20 years ago, and attribute that directly to having a smartphone.

The Casumo survey, conducted by OnePoll, revealed just six per cent think they’re bored more often today than they were in decades past.

Two-thirds of people said they’re simply too busy to be bored, with the average time that an adult can “switch off” from chores and errands being 5:40pm.

On average, people unlock their phones, stare at the screen and then put them away again without accomplishing anything more than 10 times a day.

And in the morning, checking the phone comes ahead of brushing teeth, eating breakfast and even giving a partner a hug or a kiss.

Brits also admit to checking their phone 18 minutes after waking up, 28 minutes into a work meeting, 32 minutes on a date and 29 minutes after sex.

Greg Tatton-Brown said: “It’s great to see that the country is less bored than ever before, and that many people have their smartphones or computers to thank.

“With any luck, in another 20 years boredom may be gone completely.”

THE 10 MOST POPULAR BOREDOM-BUSTERS

1. Watch TV

2. Read a book

3. Look at phone

4. Go on a computer/laptop

5. Listen to music

6. Go for a walk

7. Watch a film

8. Use a tablet

9. Complete a puzzle

10. Take a nap