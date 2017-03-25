NOSTALGIA: Making a splash for Red Nose Day

It was Red Nose Day yesterday so we dipped into the archives and uncovered two amusing photographs.

Northamptonshire has embraced the fundraising aspect of the charity event in the past, sometimes in bizarre ways.

Councillor Les Patterson appears ready for some Red Nose tomfoolery

First up is Patricia-Ann O’Ware of Spring Boroughs who, in 1993, took full advantage of the opportunity to ‘Splat the Taxman’, in this case Mr Answer from the Inland Revenue.

Mrs O’Ware and the general public coughed up £152 for the privilege of throwing wet sponges at the tax inspectors and revenue executives who were in the stocks outside the tax offices. Sponges were 50p but buckets of water at £5 proved more popular.

The second of our pictures sees the then Mayor of Northampton, Councillor Les Patterson, reminding you not to forget your red nose in 1995.

He opted to perform his mayoral duties with a red nose attached to the front of his car.

He said: “A lot of people will take part and act the fool for the day.”

Judging by the mayor’s facial expression, he appears ready for such tomfoolery.

In 1995 one of the fundraising activities people chose to undertake was, among other things, to pull a giant red nose through Northampton.