Nostalgia: LOOKING BACK - September 17

Welcome to our weekly 'looking back' feature where we find out what hit the headlines in the Gusher 10, 25 and 40 years ago.

September 13, 2007

Colin Evans holds a selection of coins found in a field outside Norton.

Community archaeologists found coins and pottery dating back to early Roman Britain in a fieldwalking event near Norton. It formed part of the Community Landscape and Archaeology Survey Project ‘s (CLASP) ongoing investigation into Romano-British history between Towcester and Bannaventa settlement close to Whilton. Among the findings were pottery parts dating to early in the Roman period, including Samian ware which originated in Gaul, modern France, as well as more local types of pot. CLASP member Dave Haywood said the evidence could indicate market activity close to the Roman settlement.

September 10, 1992

Danetre School scooped a national history prize for the second year in a row. Nine history buffs entered their GCSE projects looking at ‘Work and Local Community’ for the Wolfson Young Historian Prize and won. The winners looked at old buildings of interest in Daventry such as the Moot Hall and villages which have a varied and interesting past. Georgina Haynes’ Canons Ashby project was so good she was invited to an England Heritage regional meeting as an accredited rep. Abigail Torr, Eileen Jenkin, Jenny Hopkins, Alison Spreadbury, Tom Judd, Jon Vale and Tracey Fuller were the other winners.

September 16, 1977

The Danetre School history buffs who won 400 and a commemorative plaque for the school.

A bottle party with a difference was held at Staverton’s Countryman Inn. Instead of taking a pint, customers were invited to participate in drinking a bottle of ale, but not your usual bottle. The vessel in question was a baby’s bottle, complete with teat. The evening, sponsored by Mann’s Brewery and Gerry and Molly Walker, was a charity occasion which in the end end raised £40. Jason Inch smashed the region’s best time of 44 seconds by finishing his half-pint in 39 seconds. As a result, Mr Inch took home his victory bottle of champagne, as well as a five pint can of beer.

Champion beer drinker Jason Inch is joined for a "quick half" by Molly Walker at the Countryman's Charity drink-in.